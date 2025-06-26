Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. The trade was a 35.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

