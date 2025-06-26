Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after buying an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,922,000 after buying an additional 1,266,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

