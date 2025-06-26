Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $198.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.82. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $1,666,934.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 541 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $122,000.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,609,480.31. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,287 shares of company stock valued at $79,609,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.