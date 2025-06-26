Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000.

PEJ opened at $55.27 on Thursday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $328.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

