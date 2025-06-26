Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGI. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

LGI stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.1465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

