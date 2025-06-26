Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Docusign by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Docusign by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Docusign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,052 shares of company stock worth $4,101,776. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

