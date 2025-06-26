Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Brookfield by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. Brookfield Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

