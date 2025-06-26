Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,876,000. Linonia Partnership LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,202,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,925,000 after acquiring an additional 356,300 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VEEV opened at $279.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.41 and a 12 month high of $291.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

