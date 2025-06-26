Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the fourth quarter worth $16,864,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Performance

Shares of RAFE stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

