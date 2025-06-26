Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $551,000 in Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Shares of NYSE NMAX opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Newsmax Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

