Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $96.69 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $106.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

