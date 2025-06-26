Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

