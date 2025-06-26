Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $22,171,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $935,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.