Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,128 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,238,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after buying an additional 870,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in State Street by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,636,000 after buying an additional 561,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in State Street by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,166,000 after buying an additional 563,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.54.

State Street Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of State Street stock opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $104.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

