Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,602 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 202,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $196,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,349,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,286,875.92. This represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $500,364.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,020.92. This trade represents a 18.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.