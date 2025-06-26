Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 252 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 18.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $68.99 and a 12 month high of $85.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

