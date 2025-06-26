Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,740 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $256,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

