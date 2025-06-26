Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,515 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PSP opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $265.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

