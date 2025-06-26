Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Align Technology by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $187.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.74 and a 52 week high of $263.24.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

