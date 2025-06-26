Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SLR Investment by 1,642.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLRC opened at $15.96 on Thursday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $53.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 101.86%.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

