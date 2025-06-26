Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $146.45 and a 52 week high of $180.04.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.