Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.