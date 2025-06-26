Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,485.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,696.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,529.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,801.49 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.