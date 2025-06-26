Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in CSX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 61.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $4,869,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

CSX stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

