Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $178.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,045. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

