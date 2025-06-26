Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 67,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. William Blair cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

