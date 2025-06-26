Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

