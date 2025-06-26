Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,697,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 262,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,410,000 after acquiring an additional 223,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in First Solar by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.19.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

