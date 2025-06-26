Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,128.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.54. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

