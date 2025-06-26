Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,527,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. Manulife Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

