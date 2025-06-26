Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $228.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,147.37. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,471.02. This represents a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

