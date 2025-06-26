Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $303.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

