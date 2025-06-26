Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 974 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 835.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $181.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.12. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

