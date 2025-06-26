Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

MGK opened at $359.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $360.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.57.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

