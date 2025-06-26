Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,308,000 after acquiring an additional 521,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,665,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after purchasing an additional 297,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,275,000 after purchasing an additional 135,912 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $272.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

