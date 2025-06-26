Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

