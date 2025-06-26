Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,106,000 after purchasing an additional 711,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,799,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,540,000 after purchasing an additional 132,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,286,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 400,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.70 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

