Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 824.01 ($11.26) and traded as low as GBX 726 ($9.92). Future shares last traded at GBX 727 ($9.93), with a volume of 1,003,445 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($10.02) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 705.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 824.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The firm has a market cap of £790.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Future news, insider Kevin Li Ying purchased 15,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £99,955.03 ($136,569.24). Also, insider Sharjeel Suleman sold 5,792 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($9.04), for a total value of £38,343.04 ($52,388.36). 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

