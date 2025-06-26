General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8%

General Dynamics stock opened at $286.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.76. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.