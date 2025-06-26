GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCT. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 6.9%

GCT stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $719.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.36. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 31.90%. GigaCloud Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $16.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.