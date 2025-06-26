Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 316,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 57,622 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 345,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 658,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance

DIV stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.69. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

