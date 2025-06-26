Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $4,342,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.