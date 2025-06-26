Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 254.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $47.78 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

