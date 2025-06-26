Head-To-Head Review: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 8.86% 8.97% 8.07% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of REX American Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

REX American Resources has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -6.6, indicating that its share price is 760% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for REX American Resources and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 0.00

REX American Resources presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. Given REX American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources and Blue Sphere”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $642.49 million 1.26 $58.17 million $3.22 15.31 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Blue Sphere on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

