Head to Head Review: SharkNinja (SN) & Its Competitors

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SharkNinja to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SharkNinja and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja 7.86% 28.89% 12.86% SharkNinja Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SharkNinja and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 1 7 0 2.88 SharkNinja Competitors 207 1721 2641 79 2.56

Risk and Volatility

SharkNinja presently has a consensus target price of $121.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.92%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 6.98%. Given SharkNinja’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SharkNinja is more favorable than its competitors.

SharkNinja has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharkNinja’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SharkNinja and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $5.53 billion $438.70 million 29.59 SharkNinja Competitors $13.95 billion $608.19 million 13.48

SharkNinja’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SharkNinja. SharkNinja is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of SharkNinja shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SharkNinja beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

