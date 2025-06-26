Head-To-Head Review: Uranium Royalty (UROY) & Its Peers

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Uranium Royalty to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Uranium Royalty has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Royalty’s rivals have a beta of -72.72, indicating that their average stock price is 7,372% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Uranium Royalty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Royalty 0 1 2 1 3.00 Uranium Royalty Competitors 254 973 1620 52 2.51

Valuation & Earnings

Uranium Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.36%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 3.07%. Given Uranium Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Uranium Royalty is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Uranium Royalty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Royalty $31.62 million $7.24 million 79.67 Uranium Royalty Competitors $3.58 billion $332.42 million 11.21

Uranium Royalty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Royalty. Uranium Royalty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Royalty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Royalty N/A -0.22% -0.21% Uranium Royalty Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Uranium Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Uranium Royalty beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona. Uranium Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

