Head to Head Survey: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (LLYVA) vs. Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors
|5.62%
|9.28%
|3.99%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
|N/A
|N/A
|286.11
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors
|$5,342.58 billion
|$1.00 billion
|27.03
Insider & Institutional Ownership
25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A rivals beat Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
