Head to Head Survey: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (LLYVA) vs. Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors 5.62% 9.28% 3.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A 286.11 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors $5,342.58 billion $1.00 billion 27.03

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A rivals beat Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

