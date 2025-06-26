Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGV. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,977,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,270.60. The trade was a 45.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

