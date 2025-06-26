Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,559,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 684,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $114,047,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,815,000 after acquiring an additional 573,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $81,420,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $181.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average is $170.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.28 and a 1-year high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $159.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

