ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 813.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $83,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,767.84. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $278,987.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,141.60. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,156 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.88. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.97 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.08.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $599.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

